The Novels for Youth Literary Contest – an annual contest organised by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ and the National Book Council – has begun accepting submissions.

The aim of this contest is to select, reward and publish Maltese novels that are written specifically for readers aged between 13 and 18 years, and that explore themes related to adolescence and the typical situations young people in this stage of their lives are likely to encounter.

The Novels for Youth Literary Contest is receiving submissions until September 5 at noon.

The organisers say they aim to gradually increase the availability of Maltese literature in this genre, thus sparking young people’s interest and motivation to read books written in Maltese.

The competition aims to raise awareness about youth literature and is intended for authors to submit original novels for youth which are innovative and non-didactic or moralising in nature. The contest is judged anonymously by three adjudicators appointed by the National Book Council who select the winning entry according to four established criteria – development of plot and characters, originality, language, and quality.

Eligible applicants may be individuals or groups of individuals of at least 20 years of age.

For the application to be considered eligible, the submitted manuscript must have never been previously published in whole or in part.

Applicants are encouraged to read the guidelines carefully before applying.

The author of the winning manuscript will receive a commemorative trophy and certificate, a cash prize of €1,000, and funding for the publication of the novel with a local publisher of the author’s choice.

For more information, along with submission guidelines and to apply, visit here.