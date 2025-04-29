A €185 million contract for the production and laying of a second subsea cable between Malta and Sicily was signed on Tuesday afternoon.

The contract was awarded by the Maltese government to Norwegian company Nexans AS after a public call. It was signed by the director-general of the Department of Contracts, Adrian Dalli, and Nexans' vice-president of marketing and sales, Yvan Duperray.

Italy approved the project in January.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said the project would enhance the electricity network and facilitate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy. "It will allow for more renewable sources in our country as well as the importation of electricity from renewable sources.”

Nexans AS was also contracted in 2010 to lay the first interconnector, a project worth €182 million.

Yvan Duperray from Nexans Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

It also assisted in repairs to the first interconnector after it was damaged a few years ago when a chemical tanker dragged anchor off Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

The second interconnector, set to cost around €300 million (including shore infrastructure) is being co-financed by the European Union.

Dalli said that doubling Malta’s current connection to the European network was expected to help stabilise the energy system and facilitate greater investment in renewable energy by providing the necessary reserve capacity to manage the intermittency of renewable sources, including offshore projects.