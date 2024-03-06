The government gave over €13.7 million worth of direct orders for building roads in 2023, transport minister Chris Bonnet told parliament on Tuesday.  

The €13,721,063.46 excluding VAT was handed to 20 contractors, parliamentary questions asked by PN MP Adrian Delia revealed.  

In total, Infrastructure Malta gave contractors almost €123.7 million last year for road building, another PQ made by Delia on Monday shows.  

That means that for every €10 given to contractors, €1 was via direct order.  

Public Procurement Regulations say any supplies, works or services that are valued higher than €10,000 need to be tendered.  

But the regulations also say that “in exceptional cases” contracts valued above €10,000 can be procured via direct order if approved by the minister. 

The 20 contractors given a direct order for road building:

  • 120 JV 
  • Asfaltar Ltd.  
  • Bonnici Bros Services Ltd. 
  • Central Asphalt Ltd. 
  • Clint Grech 
  • Excel Sis Enerji Uretim 
  • Hal Mann Vella Limited 
  • Karl Jos Dimech 
  • LK Ltd.  
  • Northwind Investments Ltd.  
  • Philip Agius & Sons 
  • Polidano Borthers Ltd.  
  • RM Construction Ltd.  
  • Road Maintenance Services Ltd.  
  • Road Servicing Ltd. 
  • RR JV 
  • Schembri Infrastructures Ltd.  
  • T & C Ciappara Construction 
  • Tal-Maghtab Construction Co. Ltd.  
  • V & C Contractors Ltd. 

