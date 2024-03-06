The government gave over €13.7 million worth of direct orders for building roads in 2023, transport minister Chris Bonnet told parliament on Tuesday.

The €13,721,063.46 excluding VAT was handed to 20 contractors, parliamentary questions asked by PN MP Adrian Delia revealed.

In total, Infrastructure Malta gave contractors almost €123.7 million last year for road building, another PQ made by Delia on Monday shows.

That means that for every €10 given to contractors, €1 was via direct order.

Public Procurement Regulations say any supplies, works or services that are valued higher than €10,000 need to be tendered.

But the regulations also say that “in exceptional cases” contracts valued above €10,000 can be procured via direct order if approved by the minister.

The 20 contractors given a direct order for road building: