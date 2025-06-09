Malta boasts a rich heritage of farming and fishing shaped by its unique geography, climate, and history. The Malta Food Agency plays a crucial role in preserving and promoting the local food industries. By leveraging expertise across business development, project and operations management, market regulation, and corporate support, the Agency works to ensure the quality, sustainability, and growth of Malta’s locally produced food supply.

The Malta Food Agency. Video: RockSteady, Times of Malta

Since its establishment in 2021, the Agency has fostered a culture of open collaboration, driving progress toward its short, medium and long-term goals. Many of the Agency’s ongoing initiatives have been the brainchild of one of its units, only to be expanded by other units helping make each project a reality. This collaborative approach is evident in the Agency’s event planning. The Agency’s involvement in the Malta AgriFair, along with its organisation of the ‘Festa Ikel Malti’ (Maltese Food Festival) and Wellness Food Fest in 2024, was made possible through continuous teamwork. Similarly, the development of the Food Innovation Hub – an upcoming food incubator for local startups – has relied on collective efforts, from concept design, project pitching, and EU funding applications to strategic planning, food safety compliance, and procurement.

Indeed, the Agency exemplifies the diverse career opportunities available to those wanting to contribute to the local food systems. Business development is one such avenue, focusing on fostering food innovation, promoting the quality of local produce, and internationalising our agricultural and fisheries sectors. Through these efforts, the Agency’s staff gain valuable experience in trade fair participation, stakeholder engagement, funding acquisition, and proposal writing, continually enhancing their overall expertise.

Beyond the Food Innovation Hub, the Agency is leading several transformative projects. These include the construction of a modern Farmers Market in Ta’ Qali, the launch of a new retail outlet at the Pitkalija (fruit and vegetable market), and the further development of advanced food waste management and traceability systems. Previous digitalisation efforts have already enhanced efficiency in food operations, with the development of mobile apps for farmers (ilbidwi.gov.mt) and buyers (ixxerrej.gov.mt) at the Pitkalija to have the necessary information at hand. As digitalisation can also improve consumer awareness, the Agency is even participating in a regional Interreg project called ‘SMART Food’ that is aimed at enhancing food transparency through AI-driven insights that will be made available online.

In addition to its many projects, the Agency performs another crucial role: ensuring market compliance. Its inspectors conduct routine checks at the Pitkalija, Pixkerija (fish market) and Farmers Markets in Ta’ Qali and Kottonera to verify that all produce is locally sourced and meets the relevant quality standards. As part and parcel of these tasks, the Agency also works to enhance marketing regulations, improve the appeal of local produce, and raise awareness about its nutritional benefits.

At the Agency’s offices inside the Pitkalija, one can also find a customer care office whose team serves as the primary point of contact for farmers, fishers, and hawkers. A cash office is also on hand to ensure the timely collection of funds, enabling prompt payments to farmers and fishers at the Pitkalija and Pixkerija markets. The Agency’s budgeting and finances are handled by an accounts team, while its dedicated procurement team ensures all tender related processes comply with the relevant regulations.

Given this wide array of operations, the Malta Food Agency has opened up new opportunities for students and professionals to work in the local food, agricultural, and fisheries sectors. The work carried out here pushes national boundaries to improve infrastructure, reduce food waste, and strengthen the competitiveness of the local farming and fishing communities. In essence, supporting all those who ensure Malta’s ability to produce its own food.