A Romanian court on Tuesday lifted the house arrest order imposed on controversial influencer Andrew Tate, replacing it with judicial control, his spokesperson said.

The US-born Briton has been under house arrest since late August 2024, after authorities raided his home over accusations including forming an organised criminal group, trafficking of minors, sexual relations with a minor and money laundering.

At the time, his brother Tristan was placed under judicial control, which requires him to appear before authorities regularly.

Andrew Tate has dismissed the case as a "set up".

The Bucharest Tribunal on Tuesday said it "replaces the measure of house arrest ordered against the defendant Andrew Tate with judicial control for 60 days", according to a statement by the brothers' spokesperson.

The judicial control measure grants Tate the freedom to travel throughout Romania, but he is not allowed to leave the country.

The court "rejects as unfounded the proposal to extend the measure of house arrest imposed on the defendant Andrew Tate" requested by prosecutors in early January, the statement added.

The ruling comes after a Romanian court last month granted an appeal by Tate in an older case, refusing to put him on trial over human trafficking charges for now, and referring the case back to prosecutors.

Prosecutors allege that 38-year-old Tate, his brother, 36, and two women set up a criminal organisation in early 2021 in Romania and in Britain, and sexually exploited several victims. The brothers say they are innocent.

The Tates also face rape and assault allegations in separate cases in Britain, where they have also been accused of tax evasion.

Andrew Tate moved to Romania years ago after first starting a webcam business in the UK.

In 2016, Tate appeared on the "Big Brother" reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views.

Giving tips on how to be successful, along with misogynistic and sometimes violent maxims, Tate's videos have made him one of the world's best-known influencers.