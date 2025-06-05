Plans for a sprawling multipurpose sports village outside the development zone in Ta’ Qali have been withdrawn.

The 207,000 square metres project, partly located on the site of the former Flower Power garden centre, would have included several football and rugby pitches, a tennis club, rehab clinic and ‘sports hotel’.

The application had been recommended for refusal by the Planning Authority case officer, who noted that applicant Michael Spiteri had failed to submit information needed for the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) to assess the project.

Information needed to carry out a traffic impact study had also not been submitted.

Development on a parcel of land within the project’s boundaries was also a factor of consideration.

During a PA hearing to consider the project, architect Edwin Mintoff asked the board for an extension of a few months to provide the necessary information, insisting the plans conformed with the Ta' Qali Action Plan, which allows for the possibility of sports-related facilities in the area

“We believe this is an important project that will bring overseas investment. I've been working on it for 21 years,” Mintoff said.

The PA board chairman replied that 21 years was more than enough time to submit the necessary information.

After PA board members indicated that they would not grant an extension, the architect withdrew the plans before the board could vote on them.

The project was opposed by NGO Moviment Graffitti and had received 431 objections from the public, as well as Mosta and Attard local councils.

Anne Bonello, representing Nature Trust Malta, told the board that the area was already affected by heavy traffic due to a nearby supermarket. She also noted that Triq Durumblat often flooded during heavy rains, a problem that would be exacerbated if more arable land in the area was developed.

Noise and light pollution, together with the threat to the area’s biodiversity were further reasons why the project should not happen, she said.