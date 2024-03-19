Former Brazil international footballer Dani Alves, who is serving a four-and-a-half-year sentence in Spain for rape, asked Tuesday to be released on bail while his appeal is considered.

During a closed-door hearing at a Barcelona court his lawyer Ines Guardiola argued the player had already served a quarter of his sentence since he has been held in pre-trial detention since January 2023, legal sources said.

His legal team also proposed he post bail of 50,000 euros ($54,000) or hand over his two passports to guarantee he would remain in Spain while his appeal is heard, the sources added.

Alves, who spoke at the hearing by videoconference from prison, assured the judges he would not flee and said he had faith in the justice system.

