Volunteers attending the Franciscan friars of Għajnsielem spent their free time in the run-up to Easter baking figolli in aid of the Franciscan church.

All those who would like to buy their figolli are to call the Franciscan convent on 7959 3245 or 9944 8921.

Volunteers will be also selling figolli after the Saturday evening mass, and on Sunday, after the 8.30am, 11am and evening mass.