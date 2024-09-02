The Olive Growers Cooperative Limited has embarked on a project to study indigenous olive trees. Here is why this is important and how readers may contribute to this research.

Types of olive trees

The olive tree and its production are integral to the Maltese islands’ natural, economic and cultural landscape.

Renowned for its resilience, longevity and economic importance, the olive tree has been a staple of Maltese agriculture for millennia, making it one of the most popular trees grown in the islands.

Indigenous olive trees in Malta, typically of the Olea europaea species, are well-adapted to the island’s calcareous soils and dry climate. Ancient olive trees, some believed to be over a thousand years old, still stand in rural areas, testament to their hardiness and long lifespan.

Maltese olive trees exhibit unique characteristics that distinguish them from other Mediterranean varieties. These trees have developed specific adaptations to the local environment, making them particularly drought-resistant and able to thrive in poor, rocky soils. While these characteristics are evident to local farmers, scientific studies are needed to quantify their significance, the cooperative points out.

Several olive varieties are grown in Malta, each with distinct qualities in terms of fruit size, oil yield and flavour profile. The most notable cultivars that are locally associated with indigenous trees include Bidni, Malti (il-Ħoxna) and l-Abjad (Perla).

The Bidni olive, unique to Malta, is highly prized for its small, oily fruit with a robust flavour that stands out from other varieties. The oil produced is frequently described as distinctively aromatic with a peppery finish, considered among the finest in the Mediterranean. This cultivar is well-suited to the Maltese climate and soil, making it a cornerstone of local olive production.

The Malti, also known as il-Ħoxna, is another important Maltese cultivar known for its large fruit and high-quality oil. The oil from Malti olives is smooth and mild, with a slightly fruity flavour, commonly used for both oil production and table olives.

The Bajda or Perla cultivar, while less common, is notable for its distinctive white appearance, which can turn slightly purplish when overripe. Bajda olives are generally used for preservation and canning, since mono-varietal oil is rare due to its scarcity.

Sustaining Malta’s agricultural heritage

Efforts to preserve and promote indigenous olive trees are crucial for sustaining Malta’s agricultural heritage, the cooperative maintains. It is thus trying to find and study indigenous olive trees, with the aim to register suitable varieties for both table and oil production.

The studies focus on selected varieties considered indigenous, characterised by specific traits identified through visual observation.

These plants will undergo genetic testing with the aim of enhancing local plant genetic resources. The compiled information will lead to the registration and valorisation of these varieties, allowing local producers to use the cultivar name and distinguish it from other varieties.

The cooperative strives to further study the phenotype and compare it to the genetic profile of these species, providing local farmers with suitable plant genetic resources and trees adapted to today’s climatic constraints.

This project aims to position Malta’s agriculture and scientific community advantageously, both locally and internationally.

The Maltese olive tree is more than just an agricultural asset; it is a symbol of resilience and tradition, the cooperative says.

By supporting local olive cultivation and production, this iconic tree can be preserved and its many benefits enjoyed by generations to come.

How to contribute

The cooperative is on a quest to find olive trees that are over 100 years old. By studying these ancient trees, it aims to unlock scientific insights that can revolutionise olive cultivation and production. The cooperative says its methods are “completely non-invasive” as they will only collect a few leaves from each tree, ensuring no harm is done.

Readers are also encouraged to become members of the cooperative. By joining, one will connect with other dedicated farmers and help elevate local olive oil production to compete on the international stage.

Membership

Membership is open to all those who cultivate olive trees, irrespective of the number of trees on their holding. Every member pays their share only once, when they apply for membership. There are no annual, extra or hidden charges/fees. Every share in the cooperative has a value of €50.

Those interested may fill in a membership application (found in the ‘Documents’ section on the cooperative’s website www.kpz.com.mt/) and sign it, issue a cheque in favour of the Koperattiva Produtturi taż-Żebbuġ Limited (€50 per share purchased), make a copy of the ID card (front and back), and send all documents to the registered address of the cooperative: KPZ Limited, 10, Bonsai, Triq San Martin, Żebbuġ, Malta. Payment may also be made through the ‘Pay a Bill’ facility of the BOV internet banking and BOV Mobile to Mobile on 7938 7717.

The application has to be approved by the management committee. For any clarifications, call on 7949 3556.