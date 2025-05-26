Speaking at the opening second annual Malta Diversity & Inclusion Charter Conference, CORE Platform president Helga Ellul called on those present to: “Not just discuss ideals, but to ignite action because diversity and inclusion are not abstract concepts; they are the very foundation of a thriving, innovative, and respectful society.”

Under the theme ‘Sustaining Momentum. Deepening Impact in Diversity & Inclusion,’ the second annual Malta Diversity & Inclusion Charter Conference, organized by CORE Platform was hosted by Keane Cutajar on May 14, 2025, at Xara Lodge Malta. The event brought together business leaders, policymakers, and advocates to advance the conversation on diversity and inclusion in the workplace and beyond.

In his address CORE Platform CEO, Julian Dingli highlighted the key initiatives which the Charter, is working upon namely, a video project entitled, ‘The Power of Diversity & Inclusion’, the compilation of a series of inclusive leadership training modules and a Diversity & Inclusion Policy Development Toolkit, which is in progress.

International speaker Maria Alexiou highlighted the competitive advantage of voluntary SME reporting, citing EFRAG research that shows SMEs already excel in the social and human aspects of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

A dynamic business panel discussion, moderated by Peter Grech founder and CEO of BRDN WGN & UNbrand Me Podcast, featured insights from easyJet Engineering Malta, PANTA Group, P Cutajar Ltd, and APS Bank, who demonstrated how D&I principles drive long-term success with P Cutajar Ltd and APS Bank attributing their 160+ years of sustainability to these values.

The Human Rights Directorate led another critical discussion, showcasing D&I initiatives by public entities, including: FSWS, Agenzija Sapport, ITS, MCAST, HRD

Following a networking lunch with live music, Parliamentary Secretary for Equality & Reforms, Hon. Rebecca Buttigieg, addressed attendees and presided over a commitment ceremony, welcoming new signatories to the Malta Diversity & Inclusion Charter namely Lufthansa Technik Malta, KM Malta Airlines, easyJet Engineering Malta, Arts Council Malta, Kane Solutions, Studio Project Noir, Big Bon Group, Zampa Partners, SOS Malta.

With these additions, the Charter now has over 60 signatories, representing more than 25,000 employees in Malta joining over 17500 entities across Europe employing and improving the lives of over 17million employees under the EU Platform of Diversity Charters.

The conference came to an end with a powerful keynote address by entrepreneur and TEDx speaker, Nathan Farrugia, who urged attendees to prioritize humanity alongside progress, even in an era of rapid technological advancement. His message reinforced the importance of respect, reflection, and action in fostering inclusive workplaces.