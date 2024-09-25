The Corinthia Palace Attard wants to expand the hotel by building another two floors on top of the existing hotel building.

In a planning application (PA/06387/24), CPHCL Company Limited and architect Claire Bezzina seek to extend the existing hotel by some 35 to 40 rooms and build an additional two floors.

The hotel currently has 158 rooms and 280 beds.

Located just across the street from San Anton Palace, the Attard property is the birthplace of the now-international hotel group. The restored historic villa was opened up as a restaurant in 1962 and the hotel was built in the villa’s gardens in 1968.

The full design of the proposed new floors has yet to be revealed, as the group has filed an outline application rather than applying for a full development permit.

The outline permit sets the limits for the height and mass for any development to be built there in the future.

The Corinthia Attard is marked as a ‘tourist establishment’ site, which allows the hotel building to be extended, provided it meets certain established conditions, including one that no extension should exceed the height of the existing development.

However, the PA’s height limitation adjustment policy allows hotels to build two storeys above the limits set out in local plans.

In its consultation on the application, the Malta Tourism Authority recommended that the Corinthia be considered positively for the hotel height adjustment.