The Corinthia Group announced on Thursday that its subsidiary, Corinthia Hotels, and Dubai General Properties have joined forces to develop a landmark hotel and residential project in the heart of Dubai.

The centrepiece of the visionary mixed-use project features a 102-storey tower, set to become one of the world’s tallest buildings, on the Sheikh Zayed Road near the celebrated Museum of the Future.

The property is owned by Dubai General Properties LLC, which specialises in real estate projects in the UAE, while Corinthia Hotels will provide management and expertise to operate a luxury hotel having approximately 120 bedrooms and provide branding and servicing to luxury residences being developed in the towers.

Another Corinthia Group subsidiary, QP, a multidisciplinary design and project management firm, will provide project management and design services to ensure seamless execution.

Simon Naudi, CEO of Corinthia Group, said: “Corinthia is delighted that two of its principal companies are partnering with Dubai General Properties to create an iconic project at a prime location in the UAE.

QP CEO Reuben Xuereb, Corinthia Group CEO Simon Naudi, Dubai General Properties Managing Director Jassim Al Ali, Corinthia Hotels CEO Simon Casson, and director Keyth Pisani.

“Our involvement in this special development marks another step forward for the group in line with our strategic vision to build and enhance our global reputation in the luxury hospitality and residential sector.”

In recent months, two iconic hotels flying the Corinthia flag were opened in Brussels and New York, while the company also announced it entered into a partnership with Kuwaiti-based Action Real Estate Company to explore investment opportunities for luxury hotels and real estate at prime locations in the Americas and beyond.

The Dubai project will showcase the five-star luxury Corinthia Dubai, alongside Corinthia-branded serviced penthouses and apartments, each offering breathtaking views and elegant interiors.

With a total built-up area expected to be 330,000 square metres, the towers will provide stunning vistas of the Sheikh Zayed Road skyline, Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and Jumeirah Beach.

The pièce de resistance will be the world’s highest outdoor sky pool, soaring over 500 metres with panoramic 360-degree views, making Corinthia Dubai hotel and residences one of the most exhilarating addresses in the region.

Simon Casson, CEO of Corinthia Hotels, said: “We are proud and honoured to be bringing the Corinthia brand to Dubai.

"This architectural gem honours the ambitious vision set forth by the inspired leadership of Dubai and is made possible by our valued partnership with Dubai General Properties.”

Reuben Xuereb, CEO of QP said: “We have pioneered the project concierge service, bringing an integrated approach to design and development with our dynamic and capable team ensuring every detail is expertly managed.”

Jassim Al Ali, Managing Director of Dubai General Properties, commented: “Dubai stands as a pioneer in luxury tourism, and we are thrilled to unveil an innovative new concept that not only elevates our hospitality standards but also captivates both our people and the world.”