The Corinthia Group is set to open its third property in California’s Beverly Hills, the company said in a statement Thursday.

The group has secured purchase rights to an office block next to two of its prior acquisitions, the Maison and Mosaic Hotels, which it took over in partnership with Kuwaiti firm Action Real Estate Company.

Alec Gores, the founder of global investment firm The Gores Group, which owns the offices, will join Corinthia Group and Action Real Estate Company to form a new company called Golden Triangle plc to part-finance the acquisition.

The new company will co-finance the purchase of the office block with a €42 million bond issue on the local capital markets at a coupon rate of 5.3 per cent with a term of five years.

Corinthia, which trades publicly on the Malta Stock Exchange as IHI plc, owns and operates a world-renowned hotel brand, with properties in multiple prime city sites across the globe.

It recently marked its entrance into North America as a hotel operator with the opening of The Surrey, a luxury hotel on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

The deal was negotiated by Corinthia Real Estate Ventures (C-REV), a specialist IHI-owned development company, whose managing principals Marcus Pisani and Alex Chazkel are driving the acquisition and consolidation of the various adjoining properties.

The company acquired the Maison hotel in partnership with Kuwaiti firm Action Real Estate Company. Photo: Corinthia Group.

The Maison and Mosaic hotels are operated by LA company Palisociety, under the supervision of C-REV.

Corinthia Group CEO and Golden Triangle director Simon Naudi described the former’s partnership with Action Rela Estate as a “mission to explore investment opportunities for luxury hotels and real estate at prime locations in the Americas and beyond”.

“That is precisely what we are doing and we are delighted to now be partnering with Mr Gores too in our Beverly Hills portfolio,” he said.

The recent acquisition is a “second step” towards Corinthia Group opening a luxury brand in affluent Beverly Hills, the company said.