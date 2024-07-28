An elegant new lifestyle concept was recently launched at Corinthia Palace in Attard.

‘The Summer Garden’, hosted by acclaimed celebrity chef Francesco Mazzei and general manager Alexandra Pisani, drew an eclectic mix of guests who enjoyed a festive night with flowing Barons de Rothschild Champagne and performances by DJ Federico Peltretti and Sandrina Degabriele.

‘The Summer Garden’ offers a serene poolside retreat that marries timeless luxury with modern chic. As night falls, this enchanting space turns into a magical secret garden, harmonising fashionable beats with a touch of Mediterranean allure.

Chef Francesco Mazzei and Alexandra Pisani

The menu, meticulously crafted by Mazzei himself, who flew in from the UK specifically for this event, promises a culinary journey that complements the sophisticated ambiance.

The guest list was a veritable who’s who of the creative elite, making it one of the most talked-about soirées of the summer.

From left: Matthew James Smith, Fiona Galea Debono, Veronica Grech Sant and Rebecca Pisani Ana Attard, Chris Diacono and Elgars Pukitis Matt and Emma Demarco