The titular statue of Our Lady of Fatima, venerated at its sanctuary in Pietà, will be crowned by Archbishop Charles Scicluna during a pontifical mass on Sunday, May 5, at 6.30pm. Special celebrations leading to the solemn coronation are being held in Valletta and Pietà.

The Dominican community of Valletta, led by parish priest Michael Camilleri, is hosting the statue of Our Lady for a week of Marian celebrations between April 20 and 27. Each day of the week is being dedicated to Valletta parishes and religious communities, with a different Marian message.

The climax of the Valletta celebrations is a national Marian pilgrimage with the statue of Our Lady of Fatima on Saturday, April 27. The pilgrimage, accompanied by the King’s Own Band of Valletta, will leave St Dominic church at 5.30pm, going through the main streets of Valletta, and stopping briefly at St John’s square.

The pilgrimage will then proceed to Republic Street, up to Christ the King monument in Floriana, from where the statue will be taken on a motorcade to Pietà, near the chapel of Our Lady of Sorrows.

The pilgrimage will continue to Guardamangia sanctuary accompanied by Our Lady of Fatima Band. It will end with a Eucharistic celebration by parish priest Joseph Zahra, OP.

Celebrations at Guardamangia will be held between April 28 and May 18. Each day is being dedicated to different entities, leading to the actual crowning of Our Lady on May 5 at 6.30pm. After the pontifical mass and crowning, Fr Zahra will lead a meditated rosary in front of the newly-crowned statue, followed by the consecration of the faithful to Our Lady.

The festivities will come to an end with an oratorio on the occasion of the coronation of Our Lady. The oratorio is written by Fr Reno Muscat OP, and set to music by Mro Ray Sciberras.

The Our Lady of Fatima Philharmonic Band, the Mirabitur choir, directed by Mro Andrea Cassar, and soprano Christine Dalli, tenor Alan Sciberras and baritone Albert Buttigieg will take part. The oratorio will be under the patronage of archbishop emeritus Paul Cremona and archbishop emeritus of Tirana-Durres, Albania, Gorg Frendo OP.