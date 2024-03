The Freedom Day shield returned to Cospicua after the Cottonera club wonthe March edition for the 14th time.

This year’s regatta took place a week before than originally scheduled as this year’s Freedom Day will coincide with Easter Sunday.

A strong Cospicua contingent tallied 60 points in the main category, seeing off Vittoriosa’s challenge who placed second with 58 points. Senglea took third place with 48.

More details on SportsDesk.