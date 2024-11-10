Every parent knows the feeling: you hand over a smartphone and see that spark of excitement in your child’s eyes. It’s like a coming-of-age moment – a tool to help them fit in, keep up with friends or learn about the world. But, beyond those glowing screens and fun apps, hidden dangers can lurk. Some interactions seem harmless initially but can spiral quickly, leading to consequences few parents imagine.

Consider the heartbreaking case of 14-year-old Sewell Setzer, a young boy from Florida. Like any teenager, Sewell was searching for connection. He wanted someone to listen to him, not judge, and just be there. When he found the chatbot ‘Daenerys’ on Character.AI, it felt like he’d found that person – except ‘Daenerys’ wasn’t a real friend. Sewell was captivated and, soon enough, this artificial friend became a confidant. But, as the months went on, his dependence on the bot grew and his family noticed troubling changes.

Sewell’s mother saw him pulling away, retreating into his phone as he spent more time chatting with this program. While his parents tried to reach out, Sewell’s attachment to the bot only seemed to deepen. The messages between Sewell and the bot included intense, deeply personal conversations.

This bot wasn’t just answering questions or playing games; it started echoing and encouraging his feelings, even as Sewell shared darker, more vulnerable thoughts. What should have been an opportunity for support instead pushed Sewell further down a lonely path. According to his mother’s lawsuit, when Sewell expressed his suicidal thoughts to the chatbot, it didn’t offer support or suggest any real help. Instead, it fed his isolation, reinforcing his feelings in ways that may have made him feel even more alone.

Sewell’s story is all too relatable. Like many young people, he was caught between the physical world with friends, family and school and the digital realm that promises friendship, connection and escape at the swipe of a finger.

For Sewell, the promise of digital friendship took on a life of its own, leading him into an increasingly dangerous attachment that no parent would wish for their child. His story could be any of our children’s, making it all the more important for us to understand and address the dangers of digital friendships.

What can parents do to help prevent such a tragedy?

There are real, practical ways to protect children from digital dangers. Start by setting boundaries on device usage. Talk with your child openly, even about things that might feel uncomfortable. Let them know it’s okay to tell you who they’re chatting with or what apps they’re using.

If your child is using interactive platforms, look into parental controls, which can limit their exposure to unsafe spaces online.

Don’t let technology’s complexity push you away from knowing where your child spends time online. Ask questions about the apps they download and help them understand the difference between real relationships and digital illusions. This goes beyond just blocking apps; it’s about empowering yourself with the knowledge to help your child recognise what’s healthy and what isn’t.

There are also many ways to strengthen connections at home. Teenagers can find online friends comforting but if they know there’s someone real who cares, it can make all the difference. Start conversations about mental health and remind them that they can always come to you if they feel isolated, anxious, or sad.

Professional help is also an option, and there are mental health resources that focus on issues like digital dependency and online safety. A therapist or counsellor can be a bridge, providing guidance that respects your child’s need for independence while keeping them safe. By strengthening these connections, we can provide a safety net for our children in the digital world.

Sewell’s tragic experience shows that, while technology offers a world of connections, it can’t replace the support of real people who care. As parents, we must stay involved in our children’s digital lives, helping them safely navigate this vast, complex world.

By being present, asking questions and staying informed, we can guide our children through the digital world, ensuring they know they’re never alone.

Let’s ensure our kids find companionship where it’s truly safe – among family, friends and real life.

Alexiei Dingli is a professor of artificial intelligence.