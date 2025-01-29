A groundbreaking initiative is taking root in Malta, ambitiously aiming to double the island’s afforested land over the next 15 years.

Antoine Galea , founder of Garland Landscapers, spoke to Times of Malta from a quiet field five minutes’ drive from the Mosta church. Despite being so close to the iconic landmark, the area is surprisingly tranquil and lush. Together with his dedicated team, Galea vis planting 500 indigenous trees, including carob, pomegranate, and chaste trees.

The project’s ultimate aim, Project Heal, is for 10 to 15 years to double Malta’s afforested land, Galea said.

At 0.9 per cent, Malta rests firmly at the bottom of the afforested land chart in the EU, but Galea hopes to see that figure jump to 1.8 per cent.

“It is a massive undertaking. We are speaking about 2.84 million square metres and around 177,000 trees.”

The project began with Galea’s involvement in the NGO BeeSavers Malta. He explained that bees depend on a stable source of pollen and nectar, which trees can provide. Otherwise, the bees will not survive.

The field in Mosta is being used as a self-funded pilot project to prove that large-scale afforestation is feasible in Malta.

“We use the way of nature, such as irregular planting, gravity-fed irrigation, and indigenous species,” Galea said. By adopting these techniques, he and his team have managed to keep costs “very, very low.”

He hopes the project will create spaces where people can enjoy life’s simple pleasures.

“This isn’t a short-term project but one that lasts forever.”

The field in Mosta

As Galea spoke, a young boy approached the field excitedly to talk to him. The child was part of Green Living, an open-air school that provides an alternative to traditional pre-school education. Run by Nadine Davies, the school is located on the same plot of land.

Galea initially became involved with the school teaching the children about bees and permaculture.

The land used for the project is rented by Davies, who has the owner’s approval to allow Galea to plant trees. Galea hopes the success of the pilot project in Mosta will inspire other landowners, who have so much land they don’t know what to do with it to collaborate.

“This isn’t a case of donating your land,” he clarified, “but rather having an agreement for around five to 10 years.”

He is asking for free use of the land to plant his trees. Galea was not worried about the long-term result of such a short agreement, saying, “I think you’d have to be heartless to chop them down after seeing how beautiful it will be.”

A worker planting a sapling.

Asked about Project Green – the government’s initiative to integrate more greenery into urban areas – Galea said his project would “perfectly complement Project Green.” He praised the initiative for improving urban spaces but described Project Heal as “the complete antithesis. We are looking at ODZ, far away.

Whoever wants to come here must be ready for the walk, and we need large tracts of land for afforestation.

Galea estimates that the project will cost around €15 million, equating to roughly €85 per tree. He is calling on landowners, professionals, and the public to help.

“We need dedicated people who love their country,” he said, appealing for assistance with skills such as physical labour, legal expertise, or architecture. He is also open to collaborating with companies and entities to ensure the project’s success.

RELATED STORIES One million trees to be planted in ambitious afforestation project

Guidelines for tree-planting projects launched for public consultation

Project Heal is being organised by Garland Landscapers in partnership with BeeSavers Malta and Suzie Samut Tagliaferro of The Garden Studio. Those interested in joining the effort can contact Galea at team@beesaversmalta.com.