Mayors and councillors are to receive a €1,000 raise in their annual allowance, Culture and Local Government Minister Owen Bonnici announced on Monday.

He made the announcement while visiting the offices of the North Region, where renovation works are underway. He was accompanied by the Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli.

He said the raise was recognition of the work done by councillors and in view of the costs they incurred to carry out their duties.

In 2019 the government doubled the allowance to councillors, from €1,200 to €2,400 a year.

Apart from the allowance to all councillors, mayors and presidents of regional councils receive an honoraria which varies according to the size of their councils.