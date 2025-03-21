Swimming pools like Ian Borg’s could soon be allowed in rural settlements, according to proposed Planning Authority (PA) changes to planning policies.

First presented to the public last October, the PA plan would update 2006 Local Plan policies for rural settlements to ensure development “respects Malta’s countryside while meeting the needs of local communities.”

Following an initial round of public feedback, the PA on Friday presented its plan in more detail and opened the proposal up to a second and final round of public consultation.

The proposed changes will see swimming pools, decking, tool sheds and toilets formally allowed as ancillary facilities in both Category 2 and, to a lesser extent, Category 3 settlements.

Category 2 and 3 rural settlements are small clusters of residential developments located outside the development zone (ODZ).

Such facilities were previously only allowed in Category 2 settlements in a limited capacity through an interpretation of now-defunct 2014 planning policies and completely disallowed in Category 3 settlements, which forbid the take-up of fresh land.

The Foreign Affairs Minister’s swimming pool, which is in a Category 3 settlement, has twice been ruled illegal.

Attached files Proposed changes to the 2006 Local Plan policies.

The PA said it received just nine submissions from the public concerning its plan. Two of those were outright objections and another two - from architects - were for ancillary facilities to be allowed for tourist accommodation in rural settlements.

Other submissions came from organisations including Moviment Graffiti, Din l-Art Ħelwa and the Gozo Regional Development Authority (GRDA). PN MP Stanley Zammit called for more transparency from the PA, asking the authority to publish studies that informed its decisions concerning the review.

What the PA is proposing

The proposed changes allow fresh land in Category 3 settlements to be taken up for the ancillary facilities listed, provided they serve a residential dwelling and are of a “high-quality design aimed at retaining and enhancing the existing character of the settlement”.

Facilities in Category 2 settlements, meanwhile, will be formalised and permitted to the maximum dimensions listed in the proposals.

Swimming pools and decking will be allowed up to a total of 75 square metres, with tool sheds capped at 10 square metres and animal enclosures at 25 square metres.

Ancillary structures must be within a “reasonable distance” from the dwelling, the proposals say.

Critics of the changes say they are intended to “accommodate the needs of a few private individuals” and could lead to the review being used as an opportunity to sanction illegalities in rural areas.

“Instead of safeguarding rural land, the PA is opening the floodgates for the development of tracts of rural land,” said one objector in November.

Concerns about water scarcity in light of the proposed changes to regulations for swimming pools were also highlighted.

The PA says the revisions aim to provide “clearer guidelines, prevent uncontrolled expansion and protect the unique character of rural areas”, however.

The changes were first discussed in a vaguely worded proposal issued in October, when the PA said it had started the process of reviewing local plans that affect rural settlements to “clearly define” acceptable types of development and fresh take-up of land.

Those wishing to submit feedback on the changes can email the PA at consultation-ruralsettlements@pa.org.mt. Consultation will close on May 5.