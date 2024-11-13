Ukrainian authorities issued air raid alerts covering the entire country on Wednesday, as the president's chief of staff warned of a missile attack on the capital.

"Putin is launching a missile attack on Kyiv right now," Andriy Yermak said on Telegram, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine's air force warned earlier Wednesday that a missile had entered the country's airspace and was headed for the capital city. 

"Attention! Missile in Chernihiv region heading for Kyiv region," it said on Telegram.

The attack comes after a week of relentless strikes, including one on the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that killed a 32-year-old mother and her three children.

Over the weekend, Moscow and Kyiv launched record overnight drone attacks on each other.

Zelensky has warned that Russia has prepared a force of some 50,000 troops, including North Korean fighters, to expel Ukrainian forces from the Russian region of Kursk.

