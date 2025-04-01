A woman and her husband were awarded over €17,000 in damages after a court held a company and its driver responsible for the injuries she sustained when she was hit by a fork lifter in July 2017.

Sylvia Borg and her husband, Francis Borg, sued Alfsons Enterprises LTD and driver John Farrugia, over an incident that took place on July 10, 2017, when Borg was hit by a fork lifter being driven by Farrugia in Ħamrun.

On the day of the accident, Borg was with her husband inside their car, when he dropped her of in front of Alfsons Enterprises Limited on Triq Manuel Magri in Ħamrun, a one-way road.

Borg told the court she entered the shop and purchased three items and then went out on the pavement to look for her husband. He was parked on the opposite side of the shop.

She said she had looked both ways before crossing the street to get back to the car.

As she walked towards the car, she said she saw a fork lifter which she described as “not moving” and crossed when there were no oncoming cars.

While crossing the road she ended up lying in the middle of the road after she was hit by the fork lifter loaded with a pellet of 120 boxes of Gatorade.

Her husband heard her screaming.

The then 55-year-old ended up in intensive care and underwent a total of four surgeries. The medics concluded the incident left her with 23 per cent permanent disability, 15 per cent of which were psychological after she developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Driver said he was driving slowly

Farrugia, the driver and a director in the company, said he had been driving fork lifters for some 40 years and held the relevant licence.

He said he did not see Borg crossing the road, as she had emerged from in between two parked cars. He insisted he hadbeen driving slowly and would keep a look out from the sides since he could not see the road in front of him due to the load.

Borg's husband told the court he had to stop doing over-time hours at work because had to take care of his wife. At the time he was a prison warder and had to request permission not to be given extra duties. He explained how the extra duties eventually had a financial impact on him and his mental health. In June 2018, he was labelled as unfit to work.

Farrugia asked Francis Borg to visit his wife in hospital , but Borg declined, saying she was not in a position to see anyone.

The woman’s husband also told the court the company reached out to seek an out of court settlement and avoid filing a case.

Court attributed a part of the fault to Borg

The court in its considerations attributed 10 per cent of the fault to the woman, for having assumed that the fork lifter was not moving.

It also said Farrugia did not keep a proper look out when driving the fork lifter. It also took into that from the expert’s report it emerges the driver should have someone assisting him since he could not see what was going on before him.

“Had there been a person standing on the pavement, this incident would have been avoided altogether,” the Court observed.

The court, presided over by Madam Justice Joanne Vella Cuschieri, awarded the couple a total of €17,334.58 in damages.

The defendants were also ordered to pay 90 per cent of the court expenses, with the remaining 10 per cent being footed by the plaintiffs.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Clive Gerada assisted the couple.

Lawyer Edward Gatt appeared for the defendants.