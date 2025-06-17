A couple’s bid to have PSCD lessons on sexuality revised was thrown out Monday, after a court ruled the plaintiffs had no right to decide on the contents of a subject which forms part of the national curriculum.

Melvin and Jennifer Farrugia instituted civil proceedings in October 2019, when they asked the court to declare that as parents of a 10-year-old girl attending state school they had the right to decide which subjects their child was taught.

Citing the Education Act, the couple also asked the court to declare they had the right to scrutinise the workbook used in Personal Social and Career Development (PSCD) classes and ask for its revision if its contents offend their morals or personal philosophy.

The Education Act regulates education in Malta, including laying out the rights and duties of parents.

The proceedings were instituted against the education ministry, the Director General for Curriculum, Lifelong Learning, and Employability, the Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes and the permanent secretary within the education ministry.

In their sworn application, the couple – parents of two children – expressed their concerns about The Voyage Continues after Childhood, a workbook published by the directorate used in Year Six classes that discusses issues such as feeling loved, family, emotions, physical development and puberty.

The couple said the book was not suitable for 10-year-old children, arguing minors should not be made aware of the meaning of the phrase “wet dream”, and of different sexual orientations at such a “tender age”.

They also argued against the book including an example of someone sending “indecent photos” by phone, which they said was a condemnable act and could entice children into doing so.

In their application, the couple claimed that discussing sexual attraction in same sex couples could create confusion in the children’s minds.

Jennifer Farrugia testified in the proceedings that their daughter made them aware she was uncomfortable with PSCD classes when sexuality was being discussed. She also testified that she and her husband had learned that children were not allowed to take the workbook home.

During the court proceedings it emerged that the directorate had sent out a circular to all heads of state schools advising that the workbooks for PSCD classes be handed to the PSCD teacher and not the class teacher due to the sensitivity of the subject.

The plaintiffs decided that since their daughter was uncomfortable with the lessons, then she should not be made to follow them.

The parents objected to themes discussed in the book used in Year Six classes.

School visit

They spoke to the PSCD teacher and, according to the couple, the teacher initially accepted that the girl was not required to join the class. However, the court deemed that from the exchange between the parents and the teacher that it was not clear if the girl was given such an exemption.

The court heard that Jennifer Farrugia had visited the school to find out if her daughter was being made to attend the class and found the assistant headteacher and the PSCD teacher.

After finding out that her daughter was in class for the lesson, she confronted the two teachers and filed a police report.

Farrugia told the court she had analysed the book and said she was “disgusted” and “ashamed” of its contents.

The parents sought authorisation for their child to be allowed to sit out PSCD classes. However, the respondents had informed them that such an exemption was only allowed in the case of religious classes.

The father objected to the contents of the book, claiming children were being indoctrinated to accept certain ideologies. He also said that it was only after the parents publicly protested that children were allowed to take the book home.

In a bid to exclude their daughter from the class, the couple decided to either keep her out of school on days when she had PSCD lessons or take her home early.

Court decision

The court held that deciding at which age children should be taught about sexuality was not within its competence, saying this was a “social opinion”. It added that the courts were not there to determine the contents of the curriculum, but whether parents had the right to object under ordinary law – that is not the constitution – to the curriculum contents.

It also held that any remedy requested would be for an alleged breach of a civil or ordinary right, and not a fundamental human right.

The court went on to analyse whether parents have “absolute” and “unconditional” rights to decide on anything related to their children’s education.

While noting that the Education Act, if read in isolation, could be interpreted as suggesting parents have the right to make decisions about every subject their children is taught, the court held that the provisions of the act should instead be read in context.

The court observed that the state has a right and obligation to set the national minimum curriculum taught to all students in compulsory education. Parents, meanwhile, have a duty to ensure their children attend school and follow the curriculum.

Parents cannot choose which subjects are to be taught to their children, with such choice only existing when the subject is not part of the national minimum curriculum, the court held, while noting that only classes teaching Catholic theology could see students be exempted from attending.

“This is the exception that proves the rule," said Justice Mark Simiana. “Had parents had an absolute and unconditional right to decide what subjects their children are taught then there would be no need to have an exception.”

The court ruled that parents have no right under ordinary law to decide which subjects should be taught when such subjects form part of the national curriculum framework.

The decision was handed down without any prejudice for the plaintiffs’ rights to file other proceedings if they feel that the interpretation of ordinary law breaches their fundamental rights.