A couple’s row over a tax-related issue escalated to physical violence by the man who was remanded in custody upon arraignment on Monday.

Jon Johannesson Elvestad, a 41-year-old Norwegian national living at Ħamrun, pleaded not guilty to having allegedly caused his partner of 17 years, fear violence, used force against her and caused her slight injuries.

He was also charged with attempting to use force against the alleged victim with the intent of insulting, annoying or hurting her.

Trouble between the couple had been brewing since Thursday afternoon, triggered by some tax deduction issue related to the woman’s income.

But matters came to a head in the very early hours of Sunday morning when their squabbling turned physical.

The man allegedly pushed his partner onto the bed, pressing down on her back with his knees and pushing a pillow against her mouth in an apparent attempt to stop her from crying out.

She managed to get away. She also managed to record the incident.

The accused, who told the court that he was unemployed, registered a not guilty plea after consulting his legal aid lawyer.

The defence informed the court that the accused was willing to move out of the home he shared with the alleged victim.

Asked whether he could offer an alternative address, the man said that he could temporarily move into a hostel or hotel.

The court, presided over by magistrate Astrid May Grima, observed that that would not be considered as a fixed address for bail purposes.

In such circumstances, the accused’s lawyer did not request bail at this stage.

Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted.