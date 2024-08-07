A couple who drove up at a Gozo service station in a red Corvette, paying for fuel in false currency, were handed suspended sentences after pleading guilty upon arraignment on Tuesday.

Zven Azzopardi, the 21-year-old driver from Cospicua and his girlfriend, Shaznay Cassar, 25 from Birkirkara, landed in hot water over the incident which took place on Monday afternoon at around 5pm.

Gozo police received a call from the Xewkija service station about a young couple who had tendered fake currency when topping up their Corvette.

Police officers rushed to the site.

The red Corvette was still parked some way off down the road from the service station.

A woman was heading towards the station, a €50 banknote in hand. She was apparently going to pay for the fuel previously paid for with the counterfeit currency.

Police searched the Corvette. Other fake banknotes were found.

The couple were arrested and charged before the Gozo courts on Tuesday evening.

They were jointly charged with fraudulently possessing and putting into circulation false currency.

Azzopardi was separately charged with breaching bail as well as driving the Corvette without a licence and insurance cover.

Both registered an admission which they confirmed after being given time to reconsider.

When making submissions on punishment, defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri highlighted the accused’s early guilty plea and their full cooperation with investigators.

Moreover, the woman had an untainted criminal record.

The court, presided over by magistrate Simone Grech, condemned Azzopardi to a two-year jail term suspended for four years and a 12-month driving ban.

The court also ordered forfeiture of €3,000 out of Azzopardi’s bail money but not his personal freedom.

As for Cassar, the court handed down a 15-month jail term suspended for three years.

AG lawyer Tilden Tabone and Inspector Keith Xerri prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.