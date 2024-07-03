A couple, who clashed over who was to settle an €800 court fine were on Wednesday remanded in custody after they allegedly caused each other grievous injuries.

Ronja Marie Ekenryd, 33, and Moses Efraim Oskar Gudmundsson, 31, both Swedish nationals with no fixed address in Malta, allegedly came to blows on Tuesday morning at Riviera Bay, Għajn Tuffieħa, where they were camping.

Just over a month ago, the couple had another brush with the law when they insulted police officers and refused to obey their orders.

They had been charged during a district sitting and were both handed a three-month jail term suspended for one year, ordered to pay €500 in damages and fined €800 each.

That fine allegedly sparked an argument on Tuesday when Gudmundsson asked his partner to settle his fine along with hers.

The situation escalated and the man suffered a nasal fracture and a cut on the hand allegedly caused by the knife which Ekenryd waved at him.

The woman ended up battered and bruised, nursing a painful shoulder when the pair were arraigned separately on Wednesday.

She was charged with grievous bodily harm, causing slight injuries, carrying a knife without police permission, causing her partner fear of violence, insults and threats as well as committing the alleged offence during the operative term of a suspended sentence handed down on May 28.

Gudmundsson was charged with grievous bodily harm, causing her fear of violence as well as committing the alleged wrongdoing while under the suspended sentence.

Both pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech - who happened to have sentenced the couple in May, remanded the accused in custody.

The defence did not request bail at Wednesday's arraignments since the accused had no fixed address in Malta.

AG lawyer Etienne Savona and Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted.Lawyer Victor Bugeja was counsel to Gudmundsson, while lawyer Yanika Barbara Sant was counsel to Ekenryd.