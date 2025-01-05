Fr Martin Cilia, MSSP will lead a three-session course in Maltese on the Gospel of St John on January 11, 18 and 25 from 4.30 to 7pm at Dar Stella Maris MSSP, Żebbuġ, Gozo.

During the course, participants will learn how this gospel was formulated, and the character and depth of the author, the disciple who at the Last Supper is often pictured with his head reclined against Jesus’ chest.

The course is open to all. Participation is against a €15 donation.

Due to space limitations, those wishing to attend are urged to reserve a place by sending an e-mail to josephfarrugia9@gmail.com or frmartincilia@gmail.com or by calling 2155 1159, 9948 9462, 7961 7279.