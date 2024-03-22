The Criminal Court has confirmed bail for Lilu King, warning that his freedom from arrest would be "immediately revoked" if he approached any prosecution witness.

That was the outcome of a decree delivered on Friday afternoon by Madam Justice Edwina Grima turning down the Attorney General's request for the bail to be revoked.

Paceville entrepreneur and social media influencer Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, known as Lilu King, was granted bail by the magistrate presiding over the compilation of evidence where he stands accused of involvement in an organised group linked to drug trafficking and money laundering.

He is pleading not guilty. On Tuesday, after several previous bail requests had failed, the defence's latest attempt proved successful.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana upheld the request and granted bail against a deposit of €30,000, a personal guarantee of €40,000, a third party surety for €10,000, signing the bail book daily and a curfew between 9pm and 7am.

The Attorney General filed an application before the Criminal Court to have the bail revoked.

That request was turned down on Friday, but the judge added one more condition.

The court bound Elmushraty not to approach any of the prosecution witnesses in any manner, whether directly or indirectly by phone or some other means of communication.

Should the court be informed that the accused breached this condition, his bail would be immediately revoked.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Jose Herrera and Marion Camilleri are defence counsel.

More to follow.