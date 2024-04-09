A court has rejected a request by BirdLife to stop this year’s spring hunting for quail, setting the stage for hunting to begin Wednesday morning.

A judge rejected the request for an injunction, noting that the NGO had already tried – and failed – to block spring hunting on similar grounds in 2022 and 2023.

Given that there was “no change in circumstances”, Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale ruled that there was no reason to uphold the request, saying Birdlife appeared to be “forum shopping” – a term used to describe the practice of filing the same case before different judges, in the hope of obtaining a favourable judgment.

He also revoked a warrant which had been provisionally upheld while Birdlife’s application was being considered.

Birdlife sought to convince the courts that authorities should not follow the advice of its advisory Ornis Committee, which last week voted in favour of allowing spring hunting for quail and turtle dove. The committee advised the government to allow quail hunting between April 10 and 30 and hunting of turtle dove between April 17 and 30.

In its judgement, the court chastised Birdlife for having filed the case before a different court to the one hearing its objections to a 2022 legal notice. If anything, the NGO ought to have flagged the matter before that court which is knowledgeable of the full facts, the court said.

It was “difficult” to link the alleged decline in turtle dove populations to the spring hunting season, the court said, given that the season was only open for a few weeks and Malta was "nothing but a rock in the large Mediterranean Sea. "Furthermore, the court noted, the hunting quota was set at a maximum of 1,500 birds over that 14-day span.