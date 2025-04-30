Three Italians who are resident in Malta suffered a breach of their rights when Malta's Attorney General failed to revoke a freezing order after they were acquitted in legal proceedings in Italy, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Madam Justice Anna Felice declared that Vincenzo Cocozza, Simona de Giovanni, and Umberto Cocozza, along with their companies Assiservice Properties Ltd and Assiservice Ltd, were denied their right to the peaceful enjoyment of their possessions.

The Attorney General, the Police Commissioner, and the State Advocate, who were respondents in the case, were ordered to pay €5,000 between them as compensation.

The three Italians, who have been living in Malta since 2014, were subjected to a freezing order on their assets in October 2021 upon a request by the Italian authorities in relation to ongoing investigations into alleged money laundering and other crimes.

In May 2022, a court in Rome revoked a decision made by a court in Naples and found that there were no traces of money laundering.

Despite being acquitted of all criminal charges, the freezing order remained in place.

In September 2023, the three launched proceedings before the First Hall, Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction, arguing that while their assets remained blocked, the Maltese authorities had done nothing to investigate or verify their claims.

The court noted that the applicants were not challenging the law itself, but whether the decision to retain the freezing order against them was justified.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act granted total and unfettered discretion to the Attorney General over the issuing and continued existence of such orders, and the targeted persons could not seek recourse before the courts to free themselves.

The court based its reasoning on a previous judgment that confirmed that former chief of staff Keith Schembri’s rights had been breached by an order to freeze all his assets.

In that judgment, the court noted that the Attorney General’s power to issue an unfettered freezing order created an imbalance between the state's interests and the individual's rights.

The judgment also referred to the prolonged duration of the freezing order in the case of the three Italians, which continued despite the acquittals.

The court therefore awarded them €5,000 in compensation to be paid jointly by the respondents; a sum significantly lower than the over one million euros the Italians had originally claimed.

The court argued that the applicants failed to concretely prove that they were entitled to that amount.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Kris Busietta assisted the applicants.