A 29-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being accused of driving into his ex-girlfriend’s car and beating her in the street.

Tarek Khodir, from Ħamrun, pleaded not guilty to the charges of causing his ex to fear violence, slightly injuring her and damaging her car.

He was also accused of dangerous driving, insulting his victim beyond the limits of provocation and breaching public peace.

It is understood that in an incident that occurred on March 3, the victim left her home in her car when Khodir allegedly started driving behind her.

Khodir reportedly drove his car into hers and when they both got out of their cars, he started to beat her in the street.

Defence lawyer Benjamin Valenzia requested bail, with the prosecution, led by police inspector Audrey Micallef, objecting.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, ultimately decided to deny bail, citing a fear that the accused could interfere with evidence as well as the serious nature of the charges.

Lawyer Marita Pace Dimech appeared parte civile for the victim.

In 2016, Khodir was convicted of a string of thefts and sentenced to a two-year jail term, suspended for four years.

However, this was converted to probation and community work on appeal

In 2018, Khodir was arraigned on fresh theft charges and together with a co-conspirator was accused of tasering a man while they robbed him in his field.