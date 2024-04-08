A magistrate on Monday ordered court action against Alfred and George Degiorgio after they refused to testify in the murder proceedings against Yorgen Fenech.

Fenech is awaiting trial for his alleged role in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. The Degiorgio brothers are serving 40-year jail terms after admitting their role as the hitmen in that murder.

The two brothers were escorted from Corradino prison to testify in the re-opened compilation of evidence against Fenech.

But their appearance at the witness stand, in the presence of Fenech and the victim’s sisters, was very short-lived.

Alfred Degiorgio was the first to be escorted in.

When told by presiding magistrate Rachel Montebello that he had been ordered by the Criminal Court to testify, he said that “at this stage” he was choosing not to do so.

The magistrate explained that since criminal proceedings against him were wrapped up, he had no choice but to testify.

Degiorgio rebutted that he and his brother had instituted proceedings before the constitutional courts challenging their trial.

“I’m not saying I won’t [testify], but at this stage, I choose not to.”

Faced with that stance, the court ordered his immediate arrest and for police to charge him within 48 hours in terms of article 522 of the Criminal Code, for refusing to obey a court order.

His brother, George, was escorted in next, and repeated the act along the same lines.

“What was your work back at the time of the murder?” started off prosecuting Superintendent Keith Arnaud.

But again, he was met with the same reply.

“We have a constitutional case. We’re working to annul the trial,” said the witness.

The magistrate replied: “But your duty is to testify. The other proceedings do not impinge on these. If you don’t, that will be a criminal offence".

“I won’t testify,” came the adamant reply.

The court ordered his re-arrest and directed the police to prosecute him too.

Notice of this order was sent to the Police Commissioner who must act within the 48-hour time limit prescribed by law.

Through all this, Fenech sat silently at the dock, occasionally casting a glance in the direction of the witnesses.

AG lawyers Anthony Vella and Dejan Darmanin prosecuted together with superintendent Arnaud and inspector Kurt Zahra. Lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca were counsel to Fenech. Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia appeared parte civile.