The judge presiding over the murder proceedings of Yorgen Fenech has voiced concern over public comments which might impact the judicial process as she ordered Jason Azzopardi to pull down Facebook posts about the man accused of Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder.

Madam Justice Edwina Grima was presiding over a pre-trial hearing on Thursday in the wake of comments recently aired by Azzopardi during an interview on Lovin Malta. Azzopardi is one of the lawyers acting on behalf the Caruana Galizia family.

Following that interview, subsequently uploaded by Azzopardi on his Facebook page, Fenech’s lawyers sought a remedy in court, arguing the comments were prejudicial to the accused, even because of the fast-approaching trial by jury.

On Thursday, the matter was thrashed out in court.

Judge confronts Azzopardi

The judge asked Azzopardi to take the witness stand to explain the comments and confirm whether he had uploaded three particular posts about the same subject matter on his Facebook page.

Azzopardi said he had not received court notification about an additional note which Fenech’s lawyers had filed about those related posts.

“I’m sure he has a copy,” remarked defence lawyer Charles Mercieca.

“I want to know if those posts are still on your Facebook page,” insisted the judge, demanding to see Azzopardi’s Facebook.

The judge had no access to Facebook. Scrolling through his page, Azzopardi said that for some reason a particular post was no longer there.

Shown the printed screenshots, Azzopardi confirmed he had indeed uploaded them.

A verbal exchange ensued between Azzopardi and Fenech’s lawyers, with the judge firmly intervening to stop the exchange.

And when Azzopardi complained that he was “being discriminated”, the judge cut him short.

“Don’t speak to me about discrimination.”

The judge reiterated a previous court order banning any reference to Fenech’s pardon request.

If that court order was beached, whether in court or outside, then “any court decision would be in vain. We’d be wasting time.”

“The court is very upset… you’re not realising what this means to these proceedings… The court might consider continuing these proceedings behind closed doors,” she warned.

Azzopardi sought to explain that one of the posts pre-dated that court order. Two more recent posts were not done after the last court decree about the Lovin Malta interview.

But Mercieca insisted that the dates on those posts spoke for themselves.

Azzopardi mumbled something in court, which was inaudible to reporters.

“There! He’s just breached court orders again. Right here in court!” said Mercieca, pointing at the lawyer across the hall.

The judge had had enough.

Standing up and gathering her papers, she sternly ordered the parties’ lawyers to follow her in chambers.

A few minutes later, all re-emerged and the judge minuted the way forward.

She ordered Azzopardi to immediately remove the posts exhibited in court and further ordered that no party was to make reference in public about “the guilt or otherwise of the accused who was to date an innocent person, so as not to stultify the judicial process.”

Finally, the court ordered the media not to publish what Azzopardi had read out from those Facebook posts in court today, because “that would be rubbing salt in the wound”.

The court reminded all about the importance of the ban on publication it had issued about documents in the case file.

That was intended so that future members of the jury at Fenech’s trial would not be compromised and that was for the best administration of justice.