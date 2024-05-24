The courts ordered a list of 99 people who switched their current address to that of a government housing block in Siġġiewi that is still under construction to have their identity card reverted to their original registered addresses.

The huge, newly constructed housing block in Mdina Street is still being completed and is yet to welcome its first residents.

The soon-to-be tenants switched their registered address to their new home at Binja Silvio Parnis, leading the Nationalist Party to file 99 court applications asking the court to switch the residents’ addresses back to their current homes.

The party claimed that this was “gerrymandering” by the Labour Party which is trying to retain its majority in the locality. In 2019, the Labour Party won Siġġiewi for the first time with a majority of just 70 votes.

The court on Friday accepted the final few applications submitted by the Nationalist Party.

In a post on Facebook, PN leader Bernard Grech welcomed the court’s decision, insisting that the party fought for what was right.

“The Nationalist Party is the only shield in favour of democracy. After weeks of hearings, in front of 22 different magistrates, the Nationalist Party won all the appeals it made against electoral fraud that the Labour government tried to carry out in an attempt to steal the Siġġiewi local council. The Nationalist Party demands that political responsibility be taken in this case of electoral fraud,” he said.

