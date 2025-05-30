A man's bid to stop serving an 11-year jail sentence for raping a child has been rejected by a court.

The man argued that he should not serve jail time until a constitutional case he filed was concluded. A court on Friday disagreed, saying it found no grounds to grant the man that interim measure.

Last year, James Grech, was jailed for 11 years after he was found guilty of raping an eight-year-old schoolgirl. The judgment was confirmed on appeal.

Grech, then 24, used to be a school van driver, and would drive the girl from school when the abuse took place 19 years ago. The victim only broke her silence years later when she turned to a psychiatrist for help in 2014.

Later, when testifying in the criminal proceedings, the psychiatrist said the patient had been struggling with “great psychological problems” that triggered “pseudo seizures".

Grech filed an application before the First Hall of the Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction against the State Advocate and the Attorney General, in which he claimed a breach of his right to a fair trial. The man also requested an interim measure, arguing that this was needed to avoid irremediable prejudice.

In his application, the man argued that there were serious and valid reasons which showed that his right to a fair trial had been breached. He argued that if the sentence is not suspended, he might serve a prison term, which could be impugned through the constitutional proceedings. He underlined that the time spent in prison would not be given back to him if the judgment is found unconstitutional.

Through his lawyers, Grech argued that the damage inflicted on him is more serious than that caused to the public if he is temporarily released from prison pending the final judgment in these constitutional proceedings.

According to the plaintiff, the excessive delay and subsequent ten-year wait were not justifiable.

The investigations into the case began in 2006, however, it was only reopened in 2015. The plaintiff argued that this led to the loss of evidence and crucial witnesses, which could have been summoned by the defence. In his application, Grech also said that there was a reversal of the burden of proof and he was left to prove his innocence. The man also said that he was found guilty based on the testimony of the victim, without any evidence which corroborated it.

In his interim measure request, he asked for the suspension of the sentence and his immediate release under any conditions deemed suitable by the court.

The respondents objected to the request, saying that interim measures are only given in extreme and exceptional cases, and such requests have been rejected when requesting the suspension of a jury pending the outcome of a constitutional case and removal orders, among others.

In other cases, the court had set guidelines on when an interim measure should be given, effectively limiting them to when no other ordinary measure is available for the plaintiff. Moreover, the plaintiff shows prima facie breach of rights and not a hypothetical situation. They also have to demonstrate that irreparable harm is going to be caused and that it is imminent, respondents argued.

The First Hall of the Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction found that Grech's complaints formed part of his appeal against his criminal sentence. It said it did not see anything which would merit an interim measure.

A final decision in the criminal proceedings had already been handed down, and the judgement was reviewed by the Court of Criminal Appeal.

“All of this alone does not mean that the plaintiff does not deserve to be examined, however, it means that what he is alleging does not merit the prison term to be suspended,” the court said.

The court observed that both Grech and the respondents cited the judgment in Emanuel Camilleri’s case. Emmanuel Camilleri spent more than a year in jail based on a false claim that he sexually molested his underage daughter.

His daughter was eventually found guilty of giving false testimony in 2015 and the Constitutional Court quashed her father’s conviction.

In Grech’s case, the court observed that the grievances the plaintiff raised were nothing like those in Camilleri’s case.

The court denied the interim measure request. The case continues.

Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti presided over the court.

Lawyer Conrad Borg Manché assisted Grech.

Lawyer Julian Farrugia appeared on behalf of the State Advocate.