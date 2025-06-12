A constitutional court will decide whether the human rights of alleged drug traffickers are being breached when a court chooses to freeze their assets.

Sean Gerada, a 35-year-old English national who was arraigned on 17 May on charges related to drug trafficking, money laundering, forgery, and fraud, had all his assets frozen.

Through his defence lawyer, Stefano Filetti, Gerada filed a court application arguing that the blanket freezing of his assets violated his human rights while requesting the freezing order be revoked.

His argument challenges legal amendments approved by parliament in January 2024, which allow courts to limit the amount of assets frozen, in proportion to the alleged crime, for anyone suspected of acquiring money through illicit activity.

The provision does not apply to cases involving drug trafficking, however; despite the amendments, courts are still required to freeze all assets of individuals charged with drug trafficking.

At the time, the Nationalist Party voted against these amendments, arguing they should not apply to anyone accused of corruption.

Gerada’s lawyer argued that a freezing order should be intended to freeze the “alleged proceeds of a crime,” not serve as an “unnecessary tool of punishment".

The prosecution objected to the application, stating that the law allows for all his assets to be frozen.

In a decree authored by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, the court stated that it is not empowered to decide whether human rights have been breached, attributing such a decision to the remit of the constitutional court.

As such, the court can only refer the matter to the constitutional court if it finds the application to be non-frivolous, Scerri Herrera wrote.

The judge noted a legal inconsistency between cases where a fixed amount of assets can be frozen and others, such as this one, where no limitation is permitted.

Therefore, the court did not consider the defence’s request frivolous and referred the matter to the constitutional court for a decision.

The court suspended ongoing proceedings until the constitutional court delivers its final ruling in the case.