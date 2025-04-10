A court has denied a request for a man who allegedly placed an explosive outside the PL headquarters to follow a residential rehab programme outside of Mount Carmel Hospital.

David Brincat, who was arraigned last year at age 18, is currently being detained at the hospital.

The explosive device was found inside a waste bin outside of the building after it exploded at around 2am on May 30.

RELATED STORIES Teen bomber suspect planned to target parliament, court told

Nobody was injured. The incident triggered a police investigation and Brincat was arrested at a garage in Ħamrun where he was living.

Explosive material was found in that garage, and the residents of the apartment block on top of it were evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

The material found in the garage is known as TATP, a volatile explosive that is also called 'mother of Satan'. It is often used in terrorist attacks as it is potent and can be made out of household supplies.

In October, the court ordered that the defendant be transferred to Mount Carmel Hospital, where he is to be detained in terms of the Mental Health Act and any other relevant legal provisions.

That order came after three psychiatrists appointed by the court to examine his mental state confirmed he was in a state of insanity at the time of the crime.

On January 17, Brincat filed an application requesting that he be allowed to follow a drug rehabilitation programme outside of Mount Carmel Hospital to address his drug and alcohol problems.

Almost a month later, the psychiatrist treating Brincat took the witness stand. He said Brincat was going through an acute phase of psychosis when he was admitted to Mount Carmel Hospital.

The witness told the court he was also being treated for psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism.

In her testimony, the psychiatrist said that Mount Carmel Hospital was not equipped to deal with cases of individuals with autism.

The court, in its considerations, observed that the accused had made an improvement since he was admitted to Mount Carmel, as the psychiatrist described him as “calm” and “tranquil”.

It also took into account that while Mount Carmel Hospital was not equipped to deal with people with autism, the medical team in charge of the accused had transferred him to a less noisy section of the hospital to avoid sensory overload.

“Although the hospital is not equipped, the man has a defined routine. He can spend some time in the garden - twice a day - and has even started occupational therapy sessions with a psychotherapist,” the court observed.

The Attorney General objected to the request that the man should be allowed to leave the hospital to follow a residential programme, saying he should remain in custody according to the Mental Health Act and relevant provisions.

The court held that the law establishes a framework so that the accused is given all the treatment at Mount Carmel Hospital. A multidisciplinary treatment plan should provide him with the treatment the psychiatrist deems fit and not what the accused is requesting. Moreover, the law does not provide for circumstances such as those being requested by the accused.

It denied the request, saying that if it were to grant such authorisation,n it would obstruct the criminal proceedings which are still at an early stage.

Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi presided over the court.

AG lawyer Kevin Valletta and Joseph Camilleri Azarov prosecuted, together with inspectors Lydon Zammit and Elisia Scicluna.

Lawyers Nicholas Mifsud, Franco Debono, Lara Attard and Matthew Xuereb were defence counsel.