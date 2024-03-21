Former Manchester City and Real Madrid striker Robinho must serve a nine-year rape sentence — imposed on him by an Italian court — in Brazil, judges in Brasilia ruled Wednesday.

The court decided by nine votes to two in favor of an Italian request that Robinho be jailed in his home country after he was found guilty of taking part in the gang rape of an Albanian woman celebrating her 23rd birthday at a Milan nightclub in 2013.

It also ruled the sentence must begin “immediately.”

Robinho’s lawyer, Jose Alckmin, told reporters he would work to keep his client out of jail while they appealed.

Robson de Souza, popularly known as “Robinho,” was not present for Wednesday’s decision.

