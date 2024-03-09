Four teenagers, aged between 14 and 17, were on Saturday charged with their involvement in a series of muggings of taxi drivers.

Two 14-year-old boys from Marsascala and Cospicua, a 16-year-old from Żabbar and a 17-year-old from Senglea were charged with four muggings that took place last week.

The first one took place on March 5 in Żabbar when an Uber driver was mugged. The robbers made off with cash and other items with a total value of between €200 and €2,300.

Two days later, the gang struck again with muggings in Marsascala, Żabbar and Cospicua targeting taxi drivers working for eCabs, Bolt and Wolt. In each of the incidents, they stole cash, mobiles, and other equipment, not exceeding €2,300 each.

The 17-year-old alone was further charged with relapsing. A 14-year-old was alone charged with breaching a probation order handed down in January this year by the Juvenile Court.

One of the boys, aged 14, pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him. Magistrate Victor Axiak granted him bail until sentencing.

The rest of the all-boy group denied the charges and were remanded in custody. They will be kept in preventive arrest at the YOURS facility for young offenders in Rabat.

Lawyers Manuel Grech from the Office of the Attorney General, Police Inspectors Antonello Magri and Gabriel Kitcher prosecuted.

Lawyers Roberto Spiteri, Lucio Sciriha and Frank Tabone appeared for the accused whose names cannot be published as they are minors.