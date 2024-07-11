A court has dismissed a PN case challenging the State Advocate to recover the defrauded funds in the now defunct hospitals' deal.

Late last year, opposition leader Bernard Grech and PN MP Adrian Delia filed a court case calling on the State Advocate to recover €400 million in funds defrauded through the deal.

The PN's case argued that, after the courts had declared the deal fraudulent, the State Advocate was duty-bound to take action to recover the funds on his own steam, without waiting for direction from the government.

In a harshly worded rebuttal, the State Advocate accused Grech and Delia of trying to mislead the courts to score political points.

The action followed up on the landmark judgment delivered in October annulling the Vitals contract.

On Thursday, court, presided by Judge Toni Abela, threw out all the Opposition's claims in the case.

