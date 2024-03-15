A court has ordered migration authorities to review the status of a man who was sentenced to five years imprisonment over a violent assault in Marsa in 2021, after noting the accused’s "alarming" criminal record.

The Police Commissioner - as Principal Immigration Officer - was to assess whether Khaled Eddali, a 34-year-old Libyan national, “truly deserved” the status he currently enjoyed and to decide whether he should be immediately removed from Malta once he has served his prison term, said Magistrate Monica Vella when handing down judgment on Friday.

From the judgement, it is unclear what status the man enjoys.

Eddali was facing prosecution over a violent incident that took place inside a Marsa garage when he attacked a Syrian man with a metre-long metal bar.

The victim spent days in hospital following the attack during which he was hit on the head, arms and legs.

His mobile phone and some €60 in cash were also allegedly stolen during the assault.

When testifying about the ordeal, the victim recalled that on that Sunday afternoon, he had been sitting outside the garage on Triq is-Serkin which he shared with two other men, when Eddali turned up.

The violence took place inside the garage and the victim later insisted that he had no explanation for the attack, insisting that he never had any previous arguments with the accused.

Eddali was accused of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, aggravated theft, grievously injuring a third party as well as relapsing.

He pleaded not guilty.

When delivering judgment the court declared him guilty of grievously injuring the Syrian man, whilst clearing him of the other charges. His recidivism was also “amply proved.”

When meting out punishment the court took note of several factors.

Eddali’s "not-so-young age", as well as his unruly criminal record were pointed out by the Magistrate who also observed that the accused had “learnt nothing” from his long spells behind bars.

As “a guest” in the country, rather than take up work and behave properly, the accused constantly caused problems for himself and others.

The court also took note of the grievous injuries suffered by the victim who had since forgiven his aggressor.

The court was duty bound to protect society in general and to send out a message that whoever hurt someone else “must suffer serious consequences,” said Magistrate Vella.

In light of such considerations, the court condemned the accused to a five-year effective jail term less the time spent under preventive custody.

He was also to pay €1,547.27 in court expert expenses within six months and to bind himself not to molest his victim against a personal guarantee of €1000 that was effective for one year.

Finally, the court ordered the Police Commissioner to assess whether the accused’s status in Malta was “truly deserved” and whether he ought to be “immediately” deported after serving punishment.

This was not only in light of today’s conviction but because Eddali’s criminal record was “alarming,” concluded the court.

AG lawyers Etienne Savona and Darlene Grima prosecuted together with Inspector Roderick Attard.

The accused was assisted by legal aid lawyers.