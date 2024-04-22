There are 2,896 compilations of evidence pending in Maltese courts, figures tabled in parliament on Monday revealed.

The overwhelming majority - 2,841 - are pending in the courts of Malta and the rest - 55 - remain pending in Gozo.

Last year, 850 compilations of evidence were concluded in Malta and 104 in Gozo.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard tabled the figures in a reply to a parliamentary question by PN MP Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici.

Compilations of evidence are usually lengthy procedures in the criminal court that are known to stretch up to even 10 years.

The process takes place at the very beginning of criminal cases. During the process, prosecutors must bring enough evidence to convince the court to accuse the charged person of a crime.

New legislation proposed by the government is set to drastically shorten pre-trial proceedings.

Figures published by the government show that compilations for drug cases take an average of four-and-a-half years to be concluded and those of other criminal cases stretch to an average of 10 years.

Meanwhile, in a reply to a separate question by Mifsud Bonnici, Attard revealed that last year the Maltese courts handed 305 suspended sentences, 204 probation orders and 29 community service sentences.

In Gozo, courts handed 14 suspended sentences, 12 probation orders and no community service sentences.