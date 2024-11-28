Industrial action at the law courts was stopped - at least temporarily - on the strength of a warrant of prohibitory injunction that forced trade unions to cease directives.

The suspension was announced in a Facebook post issued by the Court Services Agency that runs the law courts.

On Tuesday, several magistrates and judges had to postpone court sittings as court registrars, messengers and other staff did not carry out key tasks as part of industrial action.

The industrial action left some judges and magistrates without a court registrar - the person who assists with several tasks, including the registration of sitting minutes. Court staff was also instructed not to record sittings.

The industrial action was ordered by two trade unions that are fighting for recognition of staff at the law courts ahead of the lapse of the current collective agreement at the end of the year.

The dispute revolves around a decision taken by the Department for Industrial and Employment Relations that informed the GWU that its request for representation cannot be upheld, as the deadline for such requests had lapsed.

According to trade union law, recognition cannot be sought within three months before the elapse of a collective agreement.

But Kevin Camilleri, GWU deputy general secretary, said that the union had first filed for recognition in October 2023.

The directives the GWU ordered include not replacing employees on vacation or sick leave and prohibiting assistant registrars from sending replacements.

The UĦM has issued similar instructions to its members.

The Court Services Agency filed a request asking the court to issue a warrant or prohibitory injunction to stop the industrial action. The request was temporarily upheld.

The unions have 10 days to reply and a final decision will be taken within 30 days.

Meanwhile, Camilleri said the GWU reserved the right to take further legal action to ensure its rights – and those of the workers – were safeguarded.