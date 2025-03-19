A restaurant on Valletta's Merchants Street left tables and chairs out on Wednesday despite instructions to clear the street, forcing a religious procession to squeeze through and earning the rebuke of the city's mayor and a minister.

Valletta’s mayor Olaf McKay described Ta' Nadja as a "cowboy" establishment while Culture Minister Owen Bonnici warned that its owner would face "consequences" for having disregarded directives.

But the restaurant's manager told Times of Malta that the incident was the result of a misunderstanding and that he had taken out tables and chairs because he believed the procession had already made its way through the street.

Members of the Basilica Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mount Carmel who took part in the St Joseph procession had to wade through the restaurant's tables and chairs, despite all other establishments having cleared the street for the procession.

“Here is someone who continues to insist on playing the cowboy, even after being informed by the authorities that the procession will be going on today and he needs to dismantle and clear everything,” Valletta mayor Olaf McKay wrote on Facebook.

He said the restaurant ignored the authorities and left their umbrellas, tables and chairs out. The mayor said he had reported the incident to the police, who quickly showed up to order the establishment's manager to move tables and chairs to the side.

“Everyone knows me as a person who believes in dialogue, but now this is too much, and this disgusting behaviour is reaching the limit.”

Valletta resident Yendrick Cioffi also expressed his frustration at what he said was non-existent enforcement of the rules in the capital city.

“Money leads and the Beltin come second. Farewell to the traditions dating back hundreds of years," Cioffi wrote.

Consequences for "unacceptable behaviour": Minister

Speaking to Times of Malta, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said all restaurants and cafes on the procession' route had received directives ahead of time with instructions to dismantle their outdoor furniture.

"All of them followed suit, except one, who for reasons only they know decided to take the law in their hands," Bonnici said.

"Of course, we do not tolerate this cowboy attitude and there will be consequences for this unacceptable action from this catering establishment."

He said such religious and traditional activities should be respected, similar to how religious activities were respected last year. Bonnici said work has already begun to ensure Good Friday processions go smoothly.

Sources said authorities are preparing to take the restaurant owner to court.

Ta' Nadja: 'A misunderstanding'

When contacted, a manager at Ta' Nadja said the incident was "all a big misunderstanding."

Peter Calleja said the restaurant had cleared its tables and chairs on Tuesday evening in anticipation of the procession.

He said he instructed staff to take them back outside on Wednesday after seeing the procession heading towards the church, believing the event was already over.

Calleja acknowledged that he had not seen the procession pass through Merchants Street but argued that the procession sometimes bypassed the street altogether.

When police showed up, "we tried our best to put everything on the side," he said.

"I'm sorry for what happened, and I did not want to disrespect anyone."

String of clashes in Valletta

The incident is the latest in a string of clashes involving outdoor tables and chairs in Valletta.

In 2023, volunteers who took part in Good Friday processions had to wade through tables and chairs while loud music disrupted the Seven Church visitations on Maundy Thursday.

Frustrated Valletta residents set up a petition entitled “Safeguard Valletta’s Culture and Tradition During Holy Week Celebrations”.

That same year, street furniture in the busy street triggered a judicial protest by the University of Malta against the Valletta local council.

The lesson appeared to have been learnt and last year, Merchants Street was temporarily freed of canopies, tables and chairs to make way for the traditional procession.

The Ombudsman's Office also took to parliament to demand proper rules and procedures for outdoor catering areas.