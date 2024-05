A crash involving a car and a trailer on the Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass caused long tailbacks on Monday early afternoon.

The police told Times of Malta the crash was reported at around 11.10am, and that, upon impact, the car had flipped to its side.

The overturned car this morning

No one was injured and the driver of the smaller vehicle refused medical assistance on-site.

Fellow commuters helped push the car back onto its four wheels.