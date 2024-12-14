A crash between two vehicles on Triq Diċembru 13 blocked off Valletta-bound traffic on the key thoroughfare on Saturday afternoon, but caused no injuries. 

The incident was reported shortly before 2pm and involved two cars, a police spokesperson said.

Both lanes of Valletta-bound traffic were blocked off as a result of the crash, and eyewitnesses reported significant traffic tailbacks in the area. 

A police spokesperson told Times of Malta that a LESA community officer was dispatched to the site to document the crash and clear the area. 

 

