The “critical” state of one of the male wards at Mount Carmel Hospital undermines patients’ fundamental rights, Prof. Andrew Azzopardi has said in a formal complaint sent to the Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Mental Disorders.

In his letter, Prof. Azzopardi, who is a professor in disability studies and community development at the University of Malta, called for “immediate action” after highlighting a number of “critical violations” he had observed at Male Ward 1B, which he claims violate the Patient Charter of Health in Malta.

“Clearly the situation in Male Ward 1B (and possibly other wards) undermines the fundamental rights of individuals with mental disorders, as well as the rights of the staff responsible for their care,” Prof. Azzopardi said.

He warned that continuing to operate from Male Ward 1B in its current state represented a “clear breach” of the Commission’s declared commitment to “promote and protect the rights and interests of persons with mental disorders and their carers.”

Prof. Azzopardi criticised the living environment as lacking dignity and privacy, noting that patients are “confined to a bare, overcrowded sleeping area, lacking access to fresh air, natural light or therapeutic spaces.” He added there is apparently no living room, limited bathing and toilet facilities, no quiet room, no reading/games room and not even enough space for the staff.

“The waiting and visiting room is in a state of severe disrepair, failing to provide a decent, comfortable and welcoming space for families and carers which transmits respectful and compassionate care,” he said.

He also highlighted the absence of structured therapeutic activities, the lack of meaningful stimulation for patients, and lack of adequate ventilation and outdoor access which “severely impacts both physical and psychological well-being.”

In response to Prof. Azzopardi’s complaint, the Commissioner for Mental Health, Dr Dennis Vella Baldacchino, acknowledged that on a visit to the hospital he had noticed a “stench of cigarette smoke from the outside.” He promised he would be “specifically visiting this ward to ascertain the issues raised,” conceding that “if this situation is true, it requires immediate attention.”