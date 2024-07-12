Described as a ‘tour de force’ (Times of Malta, 2022) and hailed as a ‘game-changer’ (www.ramonadepares.com), the playscript for the Maltese musical It-Teatru tal-Miskin has now been published. Penned by Luke Saydon, the limited run of books was launched at Storeroom in Ta’ Xbiex last Sunday.

The launch of the book, as part of Staġun Sajf by Saydon Studio, was an intimate sharing of the book, with readings by Saydon, Ruth Borg and Klara Vassallo, featuring performances by Claire Tonna and original cast members Thomas Camilleri, Chiara Hyzler and Sean Borg.

Luke Saydon

Originally performed in 2022 in three theatres across Malta and Gozo, It-Teatru tal-Miskin is an original musical with music and book by Saydon.

The queer coming-of-age story centres around the village of Ħal Fern − a village cut from the rest of the world, where the bus never passes. But the village has secrets − dark secrets it would prefer to keep hidden.

One day, a troupe of clowns arrives in Ħal Fern. These entertainers are strikingly different from the rest of the village; their otherness and playfulness stands out in the mundane streets of Ħal Fern. They perform It-Teatru tal-Miskin, a show that unearths the stories that Ħal Fern had buried deep.

The musical, directed by Denise Mullholland with dramaturgy by Clare Azzopardi, received rave reviews during its run, and, eventually, won the coveted Production of the Year Award at the 2023 edition of Arts Council Malta’s Premju għall-Arti award ceremony. Saydon received the Artist of the Year award at the same ceremony.

“I am overjoyed that the playscript of our musical is now accessible to even more audiences and reader,” Saydon said.

Claire Tonna performing during the launch event.

“I feel incredibly fortunate knowing that these words will outlive me, serving as a timeless testament to our work. At Saydon Studio, we have always aspired to preserve the legacy of what we create. This book ensures that future generations can look back and discover what we wrote about, what we sang about and, most importantly, how we wanted to leave our mark.”

The playscript is available for purchase on www.saydonstudio.com. The publication was funded by the National Book Council’s Malta Book Fund 2023.