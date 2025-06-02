Momentum on Monday called for concrete action as it welcomed emerging cross-party support for Manoel Island renegotiations.

In a statement, Momentum member Natasha Azzopardi said the party welcomed the “long-overdue expressions of support” from several representatives of Malta’s two major political parties for the renegotiation of the Manoel Island contract.

She said this “notable shift in stance” was a positive step towards reclaiming Manoel Island for the public good.

“It is heartening to witness a growing number of MPs and ex-MPs from both the Labour and nationalist ranks finally echoing these calls,” Azzopardi said.

A recent petition to turn the island into a national park closed with over 29,000 signatures but MIDI has vowed it will forge ahead with its plans regardless saying it has a “right and an obligation” to develop in line with the area’s master plan.

“Momentum urges these MPs to ensure their support transcends mere social media declarations,” Azzopardi said, adding the true test of their commitment will be their willingness to actively pressure for “an urgent and transparent discussion of the Manoel Island contract within parliament”.

“This is about more than ticking a box with a Facebook post," Azzopardi continued. "The Maltese people demand and deserve tangible action. We will hold these representatives accountable for their promises and expect them to be steadfast in their resolve to see this through. Manoel Island is a national treasure, and its future must be decided by the people, for the people."