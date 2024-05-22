A new crowdfunding campaign has been launched on Zaar to support avid cyclist Alan Azzopardi’s ALIVE2024 cycling challenge for cancer research.

Azzopardi is gearing up to take on the annual cycling challenge with the ALIVE Charity Foundation, which will cover a staggering 1,200km and 7,000m of vertical elevation across Italy, France and Spain – all in the name of cancer research at the University of Malta.

Between June 20 and 29, Azzopardi and his teammates will kick-start their journey in Milan, before heading through France and crossing the finish line in Girona, Spain.

All cyclists on the team have attended compulsory group training in an intense training programme that began in February and will finish just before the challenge in June.

The challenge is the latest from the ALIVE Charity Foundation, a non-profit organisation committed to funding cancer research projects and scholarships. Since 2013, ALIVE has raised €900,000 through volunteer donations, corporate contributions and charity events, driven by the dedication and hard work of the cyclists taking part in each annual challenge, helping to make significant strides in the fight against cancer.

The goal of the Zaar campaign is raise €400 by the end of May.

“I believe in the power of collective action,” Azzopardi says.

“This isn’t just about the distance that we’ll cover – it’s about the lives we’ll impact along the way. And this is where you come in! By donating to Alive2024, you’re not just backing a cycling challenge, you’re standing in solidarity with those affected by cancer, offering hope, support and resources for vital research.

“Your generosity today could pave the way for breakthroughs tomorrow. And just as every pedal stroke counts, every donation makes a tangible difference as we push towards a brighter, cancer-free future.”

Donations to the ‘Cycling 1200km for Cancer Research’ campaign can be made here.